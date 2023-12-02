Amphibious Squadron 5 Commodore Relieved

Capt. Tate Robinson will assume the duties as commodore of Amphibious Squadron 5. Capt. Harney will be administratively reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For additional questions, please contract Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson, Naval Surface Force Public Affairs Officer, at arlo.k.abrahamson.mil@us.navy.mil