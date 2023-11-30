Agribusiness Development Corporation Provides Land for Farmers and Ranchers

The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) was char­tered in 1994 with the mission to conserve and convert arable lands and formerly large mono-crop plantation lands into new, productive uses. The ADC is a state leader and innovator in agriculture with the goal to increase local production of agricultural products and reduce Hawai‘i’s reliance on imported crops. As of October 2023, the agency has 22,801 acres, 16,663 of which are farmable. Farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness companies are working on 10,999 acres, and 2,483 acres are currently in negotiation with selected tenants.

“I am encouraging people to think of ADC as being open for business,” said newly selected ADC Executive Director Wendy Gady. She added, “I cannot begin to express the enthusiasm of the board’s hope that this action will invite new and younger farmers and ranchers into a conversation for how to grow their businesses and drive economic growth in the communities they are in. We very much want to open a dialogue with producers at all stages of production in developing a future for Hawai‘i in the ag industry.”

ADC posted the acreage in October for interested food prod­ucers and other farmers. The remaining vacant lands are in Kālepa and Kekaha on Kaua‘i, and in Whitmore outside of Wahiawā on O‘ahu. You can view the available lands here.

The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) invites farmers and all who may want to explore the availability of its remaining agricultural acreage, to fill out an online Expression of Interest form for submission to the agency here.