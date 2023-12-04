CDI Canvassing Names Nate Hessel as President, Elevating Strategic Growth in Medical Canvassing

Nate Hessel

CDI Canvassing is excited to announce that Nate Hessel has joined the company’s executive leadership team as President.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Canvassing, an industry-leading, technology-focused provider of medical canvassing solutions, today announced that as it builds on its commitment to continual innovation, Nate Hessel has joined the company’s executive leadership team as President.

Hessel has over a dozen years of experience building, developing, and leading successful teams for organizations that serve the insurance industry. During his career, he has demonstrated his ability to customize solutions through actionable data for insurance carriers, third-party administrators (TPAs), self-insured companies and, specifically for special investigative units and claims leaders. Hessel is set to bring a depth of knowledge and a strategic edge to CDI Canvassing.

As President, Hessel’s role will focus on steering business expansion and enhancing the company’s influence in providing top-tier medical canvassing solutions. He will apply his extensive background to continue to build solid industry relationships, pinpoint emerging opportunities, and reinforce the company’s competitive stance.

"Nate is an impressive addition to the CDI Canvassing team. His in-depth experience, his strategic thinking, solid industry relationships, and his passion for creating innovative solutions for the insurance industry are in direct synergy with our goals," said Melissa Biggs, VP of Strategic Partnerships at CDI Canvassing. “We are confident that Nate’s insights and expertise will be instrumental in our continued pursuit of innovation and forging pivotal partnerships."

“I am honored and excited for the incredible opportunity to lead the next phase of CDI Canvassing’s evolution, working with Missy and the team to deliver value and results,” said Hessel. “CDI has a differentiated model with the power to build on their strengths by continually reimagining medical canvassing solutions. Their dedication to innovation and client success for medical canvassing made this an easy decision. I believe CDI Canvassing is well-positioned to meet the ever-changing demands of our current and future clients regarding their claims strategies.”

Hessel’s selection underscores CDI Canvassing’s dedication to strategic growth. His comprehensive understanding of the claims challenges facing the insurance industry and his ability to help solve those challenges by providing clients with the highest standard of actionable data to empower their claims strategy, will play a crucial role in driving client success.

About CDI Canvassing:

CDI Canvassing is a leading provider of medical canvassing solutions. The core of CDI Canvassing's approach is predictable, reliable, repeatable, and scalable. These attributes ensure a consistent production of intuitive, actionable data that empowers insurance professionals to manage claims through a HIPAA-compliant process designed to identify potential discrepancies, empowering accurate claims management. CDI Canvassing is committed to continuous innovation within the insurance industry, setting a high standard for data quality.

