CDI Canvassing Joins the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, Strengthening Commitment to Combat Insurance Fraud

CDI Canvassing, an industry-leading, technology-focused provider of medical canvassing solutions, is proud to join the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Canvassing, an industry-leading, technology-focused provider of medical canvassing solutions, is proud to announce its new membership in the prestigious Coalition Against Insurance Fraud (the Coalition). This partnership reaffirms CDI Canvassing's dedication to combating insurance fraud and upholding the integrity of the insurance industry.

The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud is a renowned alliance of insurers, government agencies, and consumer advocacy groups, united in their mission to detect, prevent, and deter insurance fraud. With its extensive network and collaborative approach, the Coalition has been at the forefront of the fight against insurance fraud for decades.

By joining the Coalition, CDI Canvassing gains access to invaluable resources, expertise, and industry best practices. This alliance enables CDI Canvassing to strengthen its commitment to fighting insurance fraud, ensuring the delivery of cost-effective and efficient solutions to its clients.

"CDI Canvassing is excited to become a member of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud," said Melissa Biggs, VP of Strategic Partnerships at CDI Canvassing.” This partnership aligns with our core values of integrity and accountability, and it underscores our dedication to providing actionable data to empower claims leaders in combatting insurance fraud. We look forward to collaborating with other the Coalition members to enhance industry knowledge and further our mission to support our clients through valuable insights into injury history, empowering them to make informed decisions for their ever-evolving claims strategy, ultimately reducing costs and possibly identifying fraudulent treatment."

"With CDI Canvassing on board, our coalition gains a powerful ally in the battle against insurance fraud. Together, we amplify our impact, safeguarding the industry's integrity and trust,” said Coalition Executive Director Matthew Smith.

CDI Canvassing has a commitment to continual innovation, providing top-tier medical canvassing services to the insurance industry. The landscape of insurance claims is fraught with challenges that frequently result in inflated claims, resulting in an overall strain on the insurance industry. In response to these challenges, CDI Canvassing has undertaken a mission to support carriers and special investigative units in combatting insurance fraud through effective medical canvassing. This claims tool leverages strategic reporting processes and industry-leading technology to provide clients with actionable data. This invaluable data empowers insurance professionals to make informed decisions when developing their claims strategy when identifying possible fraud. Through this collaboration, CDI Canvassing aims to contribute to the Coalition's efforts to reduce insurance fraud and protect the interests of both insurers and other committed partners.

The core of CDI Canvassing's approach is predictable, reliable, repeatable, and scalable. These attributes ensure a consistent production of intuitive, actionable data that empowers insurance professionals to address fraud through a HIPAA-compliant process designed to identify potential discrepancies, empowering accurate claims management. CDI Canvassing is committed to continuous innovation within the insurance industry, setting a high standard for data quality.

CDI Canvassing plays a crucial role in helping the insurance industry gather and utilize critical information, ultimately allowing SIU and claims leadership to combat insurance fraud in this dynamic and ever-changing environment. CDI Canvassing encourages other organizations and individuals to join the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud in their collective efforts to prevent and combat insurance fraud. By working together, we can ensure a fair and honest insurance industry for everyone.

About CDI Canvassing:

CDI Canvassing is a leading provider of medical canvassing solutions to support the fight against insurance fraud. The program uncovers undisclosed treatment, reveals pre-existing conditions, and identifies potential discrepancies to empower accurate claims management. Medical Canvassing is a HIPAA-compliant, quick, and cost-effective way to detect claim anomalies and fraud. With a dedication to integrity and a commitment to delivering accurate and comprehensive information, CDI Canvassing empowers its clients to make informed decisions in order to combat insurance fraud effectively. For more information, visit cdicanvassing.com.

About the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud:

The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud is America's only anti-fraud alliance speaking for consumers, insurance companies, government agencies and others. Through its unique work, the Coalition empowers consumers to fight back, helps fraud fighters better detect this crime and deters more people from committing fraud. The Coalition supports this mission with a large and continually expanding armory of practical tools: Information, research & data, services and insight as a leading voice of the anti-fraud community. Learn more at insurancefraud.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa J. Biggs

mbiggs@cdicanvassing.com

781-516-6200

