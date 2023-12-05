OSCA Launches Free Recreational Cricket Program in Brampton

Ontario Schools Cricket Association OSCA Girls Recreational Cricket Abhishek Bhadouria, Investment Advisor at TD Wealth, speaking with OMNI News

The OSCA Program to Foster Active Living Among Children Through Cricket

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provincial and local government representatives and school board officials joined Brampton school cricketers this past Saturday, December 2, at the recreational cricket program launched by the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA). The event, held at the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton, was well attended and highlighted both the need and demand for recreational programs for young cricketers.

The second annual Brampton Schools Recreational Cricket program was made possible through a lead sponsorship from TD Bank and OSCA’s founder sponsor Rogers Communications Inc. The 2023-24 Brampton OSCA Recreational Cricket program is offered free of charge to school cricketers thanks to OSCA’s generous sponsors and through OSCA's partnerships with the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

“We are delighted to partner with TD Bank and Rogers Communications Inc. to energize and empower young people through the sport of cricket, which used to be the national sport of Canada many years ago” said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. “We are thankful for the support we received from our educational sector partners and the Ontario Cricket Academy (OCA) that helped make school physical activities more inclusive so they can positively impact the lives of young people.”

“I want to congratulate the OSCA, the Government of Ontario, the local school boards, and the sponsors on launching the recreational cricket program. Cricket has emerged as one of North America's fastest-growing and highest-viewed sports, and in Brampton it is booming.” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We are committed to being the Cricket Capital of North America."

“Cricket is one of the fastest-growing sports in Ontario. It brings people together in a shared celebration of sport and community,” said the Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I applaud the Ontario Schools Cricket Association and the Brampton community for helping to introduce recreational cricket to a new generation at the school level. This will leave a legacy in the community and prove, yet again, that Ontario is a destination of choice for sport competitions.”

“Peel District School Board recognizes the profound impact that diverse sports, such as cricket, can have on the holistic development of our students” said Dr. David Green, Chair of the Peel District School Board, “Through our community partnerships such as with OSCA, we aim to cultivate an environment where every child can thrive through active living, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment within our student population.”

“TD is thrilled to sponsor the Ontario Schools Cricket Association and it's recreational programs. Investing in the communities where we live, work and play is something that has always been very important to us,” said Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending, Everyday Banking, Savings and Investing, Canadian Personal Banking. “We believe in the power of sport when it comes to helping people to share more experiences and build meaningful connections with each other.”

The OSCA recreational cricket program features a specialized component aimed at improving physical literacy and fostering active living habits among young cricket enthusiasts. Students are encouraged to participate in a weekly challenge quiz that offers rewards and recognition, addressing various aspects of a healthy and active lifestyle. Abhishek Bhadouria, Investment Advisor at TD Wealth, awarded the OSCA Active Living Awards for Week 1 to the following students:

- Samriddhi Gupta, Middlebury Public School

- Isa Khan, Plumtree Park Public School

- Ryden Peiris, Sir Isaac Brock Public School

- Ruwanthi Peiris, Castlebrooke Secondary School

- Asrita Raj, Ingleborough Public School

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a federally incorporated not for profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy active lifestyles among young people through inclusive cricket programs. Expanding upon the programs developed by its founding partner, CIMA Canada, OSCA endeavors to nurture a life long love of healthy lifestyles among young people. This includes promoting physical, emotional, and intellectual development, fostering connections within the community, and cultivating a sense of belonging through the sport of cricket.

Highlight | OSCA Launches Brampton Schools Recreational Cricket (December 2nd 2023)