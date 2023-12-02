Sarantos Releases Festive Christmas Single “The Time (For Miracles)”

The surprise single is from his brand new album release, “Somethin’ To Believe In.” Tracks from the album have earned more than 300K Spotify streams.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago native Sarantos is spreading some holiday cheer with the release of his new single “The Time (For Miracles)” on November 20th, 2023. The song is part of his album, “Somethin’ to Believe In,” which was released the same day. The album features 3 Top 10 UK iTunes hit singles, and 2 additional Top 40s. Tracks featured on the collection have been streamed more than 300K times.

This new easy-listening Christmas song captures the essence of the holiday season with its simple message of hope and miracles. With its soft, sweet melody and uplifting lyrics, “The Time (For Miracles)” is a perfect fit for your holiday season.

Sarantos’ unique sound has been described as a fusion of 80s rock and modern pop, and this song is no exception. The artist’s vocals and songwriting have been compared to the likes of the Beatles, Freddie Mercury, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber. The song is a heartwarming reminder that miracles can happen at any time, including during the festive holiday season.

The release of “The Time (For Miracles)” is part of Sarantos’ ongoing music project, where he releases a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem every month. This project has been going on for 11 years, and Sarantos shows no signs of slowing down. His dedication and passion for music have earned him numerous awards and nominations, including being considered for a Grammy Award.

“The Time (For Miracles)” is a must-have addition to any Christmas playlist. Its message of hope and belief in miracles is something that everyone can relate to, especially during the holiday season.

Sarantos hosts his popular Songwriters Show on Reality Radio, where he showcases his music along with other talented artists. The show is syndicated on over 60 channels, including iHeartRadio, Spotify, and iTunes.

Sarantos’ music is available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can look forward to his surprise instrumental CD to be released every year in November. For more information and updates on Sarantos’ music and projects, please visit his official website at www.melogia.com.