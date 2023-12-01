WYDOT announces NEVI Request for Information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a Request for Information to gauge interest from potential station owners interested in participating in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

In 2021, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated funding through the NEVI program for electric vehicle charging infrastructure along key corridors throughout the nation. Wyoming is allocated almost $24 million over five years for EV charging infrastructure along its federally-designated alternative fuel corridors: Interstates 25, 80 and 90.

The RFI is open now and can be accessed on WYDOT’s procurement website: https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/bid/bidView?bidId=181004

The deadline for written questions about the RFI is Jan. 10, 2024 and the deadline for final responses is Jan. 31.

“In the time since the State’s 2022 plan was developed, the market has changed and we’re seeing more charging stations open across the state,” said Keith Fulton, assistant chief engineer of planning at WYDOT. “We want to see where there is interest and where there are gaps.”

RFI responses will not be limited to the initial seven towns previously identified in the state’s Year 1 NEVI Plan, but stations are expected to comply with all NEVI rules. More information about NEVI can be found on WYDOT’s website.

Fulton noted that the RFI can also help WYDOT see where there is lack of interest, which could also support potential exemption requests for the requirements that stations be placed every 50 miles and no more than 1 mile from an interstate exit.

Depending on the results of the RFI, the State will revisit continuing with the request for proposal process outlined in the Wyoming Year 1 NEVI plan or other potential alternatives.

The Wyoming 2023/Year 2 NEVI plan remains under review by the Federal Highway Administration. More information on the updated plan will be announced later this year.