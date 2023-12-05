CSS Music Offers Revolutionary AI Searches for Easier Music Discovery

Search, Preview, Download. Licensing Music for any project and budget just got a lot easier

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSS Music, a leading provider of music licensing and production services, has announced the launch of two new AI searches that will revolutionize the way users discover music. The searches, called Redi-Trax and Exact-a-Track, utilize everyday language and similarity to music dragged and dropped, making it easier for users to find the perfect track for their projects. In addition, CSS Music also offers six power searches using conventional keyword methodology and genre playlists.

The Redi-Trax search allows users to simply type in a description of the type of music they are looking for, using everyday language. For example, a user can type in "upbeat and happy acoustic guitar" and the search will return tracks that match that description. This eliminates the need for users to have extensive knowledge of music terminology, making it more accessible for everyone. The Exact-a-Track search takes it a step further by allowing users to drag and drop a reference track into the search bar, and the AI will find tracks that are similar in style and mood.

"We are excited to offer these new AI searches to our customers," said Mike Fuller, CEO of CSS Music. "We understand that searching for the right music can be a time-consuming and frustrating process, and we wanted to make it easier and more efficient for our users. With Redi-Trax and Exact-a-Track, we are confident that our customers will be able to find the perfect track for their projects in no time."

In addition to the AI searches, CSS Music also offers six power searches using conventional keyword methodology and genre playlists. These searches are perfect for users who have a specific idea in mind for their music needs and want to narrow down their search. With a ç, CSS Music is dedicated to providing the best music solutions for its customers. To learn more about the new AI searches and other services offered by CSS Music, visit their website at www.cssmusic.com.

With the launch of Redi-Trax and Exact-a-Track, CSS Music is setting a new standard for music discovery and making it easier for users to find the perfect track for their projects. This innovative approach to music search is just one of the many ways CSS Music is staying ahead of the curve in the music industry. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from CSS Music in the future.

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai