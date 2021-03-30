Royalty Free Music Library, CSS Music, Saves Film & TV Producers Time and Money

Royalty Free Music Provider CSS Music Offers an Extensive Library of Film/TV Music. CSS Music’s Streamlined Approach Provides Licensed Music at little cost.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSS Music, a leader in royalty free background music and sound effects, wants to help film & TV producers save time and money. With the customer in mind, CSS Music crafted its business model to provide a low cost, straightforward method for producers and filmmakers to acquire music for their works.

One of the biggest misconceptions about the use of music in audio visual projects is that buying a CD or downloading a piece of music from iTunes gives the end user the right to use it in timed relationship to a picture. This is inaccurate. The mere purchase of a piece of commercially available music only conveys the right to listen to it, nothing more. To utilize music in an audio visual production three rights must be obtained: Master Use, Synchronization and Public Performance.

While it is theoretically possible to license any piece of music, aside from cost, a common problem is having to deal with multiple publishers and even the rights of the artists themselves. This is essentially the reason production music libraries exist--to provide a convenient process for clearing music with one license agreement covering all required rights.

Not all music licenses are created equal. End users should match their needs with the license that is best suited for the task at hand. There are per use licenses, production or annual blanket licenses and lifetime blankets commonly referred to as royalty free. Some research is necessary and when it comes to the actual purchase (especially online) it is important to carefully read the terms and conditions put forth and ask the licensor all questions prior to accepting.

Many libraries market themselves as “royalty free” when they are actually selling needle drops. CSS Music urges consumers to be mindful of any “royalty free” subscription plan that has a time limit or requires multiple downloads for subsequent productions. These sellers are in reality production blanket libraries or at best annual blanket libraries. If a tune meets your needs, buying a needle drop is a perfectly valid approach. However, CSS Music cautions that knowing the limits of a needle drop is something every end user should know. One major setback with needle drops is that they are limited to one specified production and can not be used in subsequent productions. Often if any change is made to a production in the future, all needle drops must be re-paid.

CSS Music provides royalty free licenses that are also much less expensive and allow for the music to be used in an unlimited number of productions, an unlimited number of times. If a show changes, there is no up charge.

“What’s the old saying, if it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck, it’s probably a duck”, quips CSS Music Marketing Director, Mike Fuller. “It’s the same with needle drops or production blankets and annual blankets. My best advice to someone just getting started working with music for a film or other audio visual, is to do your due diligence. Ask as many questions as you can from as many libraries as you can. And read your license before you sign. With an exclusive royalty free library like ours when you buy a tune and begin building a personal library, you’re investing in yourself because generally the tunes you buy can be used over and over in an unlimited number of productions. When you buy a needle drop on the other hand, you’ve only created an expense. Non-exclusive libraries have tunes in them that may appear in multiple libraries under different titles. When you’re clearing your film and putting your deliverables together for a buyer or distributor, this could be a factor.”

About CSS Music:

Established in 1982 in Los Angeles, CA, CSS Music is a royalty-free music company with a library of more than 15,000 tracks. CSS Music provides royalty free music and sound effects for film, video and television producers. CSS is dedicated to working with music supervisors, editors, directors and producers to meet their creative needs. For more information on CSS Music visit http://www.cssmusic.com/.