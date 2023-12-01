Province Records Second-Lowest Unemployment Rate, Adding 19,300 Jobs

CANADA, December 1 - Released on December 1, 2023

Employment Increased 1,500 From Last Month, With Unemployment Rate at 5.1 Per Cent.

Today, the Canada Labour Force Survey showed Saskatchewan added 19,300 new jobs when compared to November 2022. Saskatchewan continues to have the second-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the provinces at 5.1 per cent, below the national unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent.

"The positive trend in job growth demonstrates that Saskatchewan's efforts to train, recruit and retain a diverse and talented workforce are having a positive impact on Saskatchewan's labour force," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government will continue our work to grow our economy, strengthen our labour force, and support Saskatchewan employers, ensuring that Saskatchewan remains the best place to work, live and settle in Canada."

The province set record highs for the month of November, with 599,600 people currently employed in Saskatchewan, and a labour force of 628,200. This month, Saskatchewan also saw full-time employment increase by 24,300, or 5.2 per cent.

The province saw both an all-time historical population (aged 15 and over) high of 934,200, and an all-time historical off-reserve Indigenous population (aged 15 and over) high of 112,000.

Among industries, major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific and technical services, which were up 7,900 (+ 27.1 per cent), educational services, which were up 5,400 (+10.4 per cent) and business, building and other support services which were up 4,400 (+37.9 per cent).

Both of Saskatchewan's major cities saw job growth compared to last November as well, with Regina's employment up 10,700, an increase of 7.6 per cent, and Saskatoon's employment up 11,400, an increase of 6.0 per cent.

In addition to today's Labour Force Survey figures, Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers for Canada placed Saskatchewan as the top province in the nation for GDP growth. Saskatchewan had a 6.0 per cent increase from 2021 to 2022, with the total dollar value of the province's 2022 GDP at $76.7 billion. Saskatchewan also led the nation in retail trade, as month-over-month increased by 3.0 per cent, or five times the national average to more than $2.1 billion in September 2023 compared to August 2023 (seasonally adjusted).

