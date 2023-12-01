St. Johnsbury Barracks / I-91 Crash Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4008843
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 12/1/2023 at approximately 1652 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 North
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM107
WEATHER: Cloudy, light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lanette Wright
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL:N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Not known
VEHICLE Tractor trailer towing loaded log trailer
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1652 hours, VSP Dispatch received a report of a crash on Interstate 91 North near MM107 in Newbury. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered that a Volkswagen Golf being operated by Lanette Wright struck the rear of a tractor trailer towing a loaded log trailer. The Volkswagen sustained moderate front end damage, but the tractor trailer continued northbound. The trailer may have sustained minor damage to the rear impact guard.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Any log trucks travelling the area at the approximate time are also asked to call Trooper Rodzel to verify if they were or were not involved.
Troopers were assisted by members of Woodsville Ambulance and the Wells River Fire Department.