St. Johnsbury Barracks / I-91 Crash Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4008843                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION:            St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/2023 at approximately 1652 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 North

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM107

WEATHER: Cloudy, light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lanette Wright

AGE: 63   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Not known

 

VEHICLE Tractor trailer towing loaded log trailer

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1652 hours, VSP Dispatch received a report of a crash on Interstate 91 North near MM107 in Newbury. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered that a Volkswagen Golf being operated by Lanette Wright struck the rear of a tractor trailer towing a loaded log trailer. The Volkswagen sustained moderate front end damage, but the tractor trailer continued northbound. The trailer may have sustained minor damage to the rear impact guard.

 

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Any log trucks travelling the area at the approximate time are also asked to call Trooper Rodzel to verify if they were or were not involved.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of Woodsville Ambulance and the Wells River Fire Department.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / I-91 Crash Request for Information

