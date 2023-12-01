Bryerly Long presents HOMOLOGIES, a film about genetic modification, at the Sherman Oaks Film Festival this weekend
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Homologies” offers a heartfelt and thought-provoking perspective on the unintended consequences of genetic modification and its impacts on a family. Presented in Competition at the Sherman Oaks Film Festival, “Homologies” will be screening at 8pm on Saturday December 2nd at the LOOK Dine-in Cinemas in Glendale at: 128 Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA 91206.
Producer and director Bryerly Long stands out as a multilingual artist with a global perspective. Fluent in French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and English, Long has carved a remarkable niche in the world of cinema, bringing a unique cultural richness to her work.
Long graduated with highest honors from the University of Oxford, where she served as a Committee Member in the prestigious Oxford University Dramatic Society and ran the Freefall Contemporary Dance Company.
She began her career as an actress in Japan and became the first foreign member of the world-renowned Seinendan contemporary theater company. Starring in numerous stage productions, commercials, television shows and in feature films by the Cannes-awarded director Koji FUKADA, Long quickly became a notable figure in the Japanese entertainment industry. She made history by becoming the first actor in the world to share the stage and screen with a real android robot. The feature film “Sayonara” (2015) which she starred in and produced with Fukada premiered in Competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival, the IFF Rotterdam, was awarded the Dias de Cine Award at FILMADRID, and released theatrically to critical acclaim in France and Japan. Constantly reinventing herself in all different genres of acting, Long was also the first Western actress to appear in the popular Japanese sketch comedy, Yoshimoto Shinkigeki, to daily live audiences of thousands of people.
Transitioning seamlessly from acting to directing, Bryerly Long made her directorial debut with "Tokyo Dreamers, a little violence," which premiered at New Filmmakers Los Angeles in January 2020. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in her career, where she demonstrated her prowess not only in front of the camera but also behind it.
Long pursued studies in Screenwriting and Producing at UCLA on a full scholarship. In 2022, she completed her Masters in Directing at the top Spanish film school, ESCAC in Barcelona, where she produced and directed three short films in nine months.
Bryerly Long's films and screenplays are intelligent, nuanced, and thought-provoking, dealing with such varied themes as growing up in a foreign culture, the impacts of genetic modification on a family, artificial intelligence, micro-aggressions in the workplace, and cross-cultural marriage. Drawing on her experiences as an actress, she depicts the contrasting perspectives of each character with sensitivity, creating complex and compelling stories injected with a quirky sense of humor. Her ability to seamlessly navigate between languages and cultures adds a unique dimension to her storytelling, making her a standout figure in the international film landscape.
Making her debut as a filmmaker in Hollywood, Bryerly Long is a name to watch. If you don’t know her already, you will. Her passion for storytelling that transcends borders is set to captivate audiences worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Mike Mena
mike@ileanainternational.com
310-913-0625
About Bryerly Long
Long is a multilingual director, writer, producer and SAG-Aftra actress known for her work in international film and theater. Fluent in French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and English, Long brings a unique global perspective to her storytelling. She made history by being the first actor to perform alongside a real android robot in the feature film "Sayonara" (2015) by Koji FUKADA. Her directorial debut, "Tokyo Dreamers, a little violence," premiered at New Filmmakers Los Angeles in 2020. Long holds a First Class BA Honors in Japanese Studies from the University of Oxford and completed her Masters in Directing at ESCAC (Barcelona) in 2022. She is represented by Yoshimoto Kogyo (Japan) and Anna Utrecht (Spain).
Mike Mena
Homologies Teaser