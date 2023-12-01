Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,178 in the last 365 days.

Springfield Nature Center trails closed Dec. 9-11 for managed archery hunt

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Patrons of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center are reminded the facility’s trails will be closed Dec. 9-11 for the managed archery deer hunt taking place on the area during that time.

While the Springfield Nature Center trails will be closed during the three-day period to ensure a safe and successful hunt; the nature center building will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 9 (Saturday) and closed Dec. 10-11 (Sunday and Monday).

The Dec. 9-11 managed archery hunt at the Springfield Nature Center is one component of a city-wide strategy to manage Springfield’s urban deer population. The nature center hunt – along with managed hunts at Lake Springfield and at Fellows Lake and Springfield City Council’s bow-hunting ordinance passed in 2014 that allows archery deer hunting within city limits – are part of a comprehensive plan to try to limit deer numbers inside Springfield’s city limits and maintain a level that’s safe for citizens and healthy for deer.

People wanting more information about the Dec. 9-11 managed hunt at the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

You just read:

Springfield Nature Center trails closed Dec. 9-11 for managed archery hunt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more