Springfield Nature Center trails closed Dec. 9-11 for managed archery hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Patrons of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center are reminded the facility’s trails will be closed Dec. 9-11 for the managed archery deer hunt taking place on the area during that time.

While the Springfield Nature Center trails will be closed during the three-day period to ensure a safe and successful hunt; the nature center building will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 9 (Saturday) and closed Dec. 10-11 (Sunday and Monday).

The Dec. 9-11 managed archery hunt at the Springfield Nature Center is one component of a city-wide strategy to manage Springfield’s urban deer population. The nature center hunt – along with managed hunts at Lake Springfield and at Fellows Lake and Springfield City Council’s bow-hunting ordinance passed in 2014 that allows archery deer hunting within city limits – are part of a comprehensive plan to try to limit deer numbers inside Springfield’s city limits and maintain a level that’s safe for citizens and healthy for deer.

People wanting more information about the Dec. 9-11 managed hunt at the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.