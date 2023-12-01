PROJECT GLIMMER CELEBRATES 2nd ANNUAL NATIONAL BOXING JOY DAY, SPONSORED BY ROTHY’S AND AVEC LES FILLES
Inspiring Confidence and Joy for Thousands of Young Women Across the U.S.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Glimmer, the national nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to envision and realize an empowered future celebrates their second annual National Boxing Joy Day on December 1st, 2023. This volunteer movement is generously sponsored this year by Rothy’s and Avec Les Filles, two brands committed to making a positive impact.
National Boxing Joy Day is a collaborative movement wrapping over 175,000 holiday gifts that inspire confidence and bring joy to girls, ensuring they feel valued and empowered. The event serves as a collective effort to make the holiday season brighter for young women across all 50 states.
This year, Project Glimmer is mobilizing thousands of volunteers from coast to coast, both in-person and remotely, to collectively wrap holiday gifts for over 175,000 deserving young women. Each “Boxing Joy Volunteer Kit” is thoughtfully curated, including beauty and jewelry products alongside wrapping supplies to create 100 gifts per kit. Through this initiative, these products are transformed into meaningful gifts that build confidence and bring joy to thousands of young women this holiday season.
Jenni Bingham, Chief Marketing Officer of Project Glimmer, extends an invitation to the public to join the celebration on December 1st via Project Glimmer's Instagram account (@projectglimmer). She shares, “You will hear directly from the brands that generously donated products, the dedicated volunteers who are donating their time to turn these products into meaningful gifts, and most importantly, the deserving young women who will receive these gifts, sharing why this initiative matters so much.”
"At Rothy's, we champion a world where every girl can embrace a "yes, and" mindset, filled with possibilities and endless opportunities. That's why we're thrilled to join forces with Project Glimmer, a heartwarming initiative that brings joy and confidence to girls in need during the holiday season. We're honored to be part of this extraordinary movement, empowering girls to believe in their inner magic and explore the limitless possibilities that await them" says Heather Howard, CSCO at Rothy's.
Adam Litvack, EVP Marketing & eCommerce, AVEC LES FILLES states, "At AVEC LES FILLES, we're all about creating positive change by inspiring women and girls to feel and be their best selves. We established The Avec Les Filles Foundation in 2019 to deliver on this mission and are thrilled to have Project Glimmer as our primary beneficiary. Their impact on underserved communities in the last ten years cannot be overstated and we're excited to do our part towards making the young women and teenage girls within their network feel thought about, rooted for, and inspired so they can reach their full potential."
As National Boxing Joy Day unfolds, Project Glimmer invites individuals, corporations, and communities to participate in this nationwide effort to spread joy, build confidence, and empower young women during the holiday season. Follow the event @projectglimmer.
About Project Glimmer:
Project Glimmer is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to envision and realize an empowered future. Project Glimmer has served over 1 million teenage girls and women, 86% of whom are young women of color. Project Glimmer works in all 50 states through partnerships with 2,000+ organizations including foster care, homeless, crisis care, and youth services. Through our programs including Gifts + Goods, Empowerment Events + Academy, and 1:1 Career Coaching we are committed to helping end gender and racial inequality.
Project Glimmer is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization and contributions are deductible for income tax purposes to the extent allowed by law. Federal EIN 46-4625320.
