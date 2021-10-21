PROJECT GLIMMER’S 2021 ANNUAL BENEFIT: LIFT EVERY GIRL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Glimmer is a national nonprofit organization that has served over 750,000 teenage girls and women in all 50 states, through partnerships with 1,000+ organizations including foster care, homeless, crisis care, and youth services. Their mission is to inspire every girl to envision and realize an empowered future. Project Glimmer's programs tap into this life experience and help deliver on her promise and potential.
This year, Project Glimmer’s Annual Benefit, Lift Every Girl, will include in-p a 30-minute National Virtual Program featuring incredible young women who have participated in Project Glimmer programs, inspiring musical guest Side Piece, and this year's Star Award Honorees that care deeply about empowering every girl: Allyson Felix who is the most decorated U.S Track Athlete, Founder of Saysh, Activist and Shellye Archambeau – Author, Advisor, One of Tech's First Black Female CEOs.
“We are thrilled to be back celebrating another year of empowering every girl to envision and realize an empowered future," says Sonja Hoel Perkins, Project Glimmer Founder. "Our Star Award Honorees Allyson Felix and Shellye Archambeau are true role models for the girls we serve, showing us that compassion towards others lifts us all up. We invite you to join us on October 27th to hear their stories along with girls that have participated in our Empowerment Programs, showing the impact of Project Glimmer."
Event sponsors include Broadway Angels, Deloitte, First Republic Bank, Gemstone Vineyard, IEQ Capital, Inner Spark Foundation, KPMG, Merrill Lynch, PwC, Saysh, Sephora, Zynga, and more. Additionally, the online Auction and online Empower Market, running from October 20 - November 3, will feature brands including Ashley Morgan Designs, Caitlin Greene, Caroline Pacula Prints, Collective Hearts, Cut + Clarity, E’MAR Italy, Emerson Road NYC, Fnnch, Goal 5, Gemstone Vineyard, Hint Water, Luma + Leaf, Manifest Athletics, One New Road, Paisley & Heart, Sarah Flint, Unagi Scooters, Piccolina, and more, with a percentage benefitting Project Glimmer.
All funds raised from this year’s annual benefit will support Project Glimmer’s Empowerment Programs including Empower Events that provide guidance on career, education, and life; 1:1 Career Coaching sessions with volunteers from our Empower Events that help identify her strengths, explore careers and provide tangible tools to achieve success; and the new Empowerment Academy which is a leadership program taught by skilled Trainers and Peer Mentors.
How to Get Involved: Click Here for complimentary tickets to this year’s benefit. This uplifting and entertaining event is open to friends, family, and colleagues of all ages!
Project Glimmer is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization and contributions are deductible for income tax purposes to the extent allowed by law. Federal EIN 46-4625320.
