Girls in Motorsports Competition Featuring Racing Icons Katherine Legge & Sheena Monk, the Prize Rolex 24 at Daytona

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athenian, the leading platform dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion in motorsports, is proud to announce its groundbreaking “Girls at Track'' Competition. This initiative, featuring renowned racing personalities Katherine Legge, Sheena Monk, Gradient Racing, and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), is instrumental in providing young girls across the United States with unique opportunities to explore careers in motorsports.

Katherine Legge, a distinguished figure in the racing world, brings her wealth of experience and passion to the Girls at Track competition. With a background spanning various racing series, including IndyCar, IMSA, NASCAR, and Formula E, Legge serves as an inspiration to aspiring female racers. Her participation underscores the commitment to breaking barriers and promoting inclusivity within the motorsports community.

The “Girls at Track” Competition, open to all middle school and high school girls nationwide, encourages those interested in competing to become members of BeAthenian.org. By joining, girls gain access to exclusive resources and opportunities to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of motorsports. The deadline for scoring points in the competition is December 31, so aspiring racers and motorsports enthusiasts are encouraged to register and start accumulating points now.

As a pinnacle of the “Girls at Track” Competition, the Top 10 points earners will receive an exclusive invitation to the IMSA season opener—the illustrious Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. This unparalleled experience allows participants to witness world-class racing, go behind the scenes, and immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of one of motorsports' most prestigious events while meeting famous racing personalities.

The “Girls at Track” competition serves as a gateway for young girls interested in STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fields related to motorsports to discover diverse careers. From engineering and design to management and media, BeAthenian.org aims to inspire the next generation of women in these fields. By connecting participants with industry professionals and offering exclusive experiences, the competition opens doors to a myriad of possibilities within the world of racing.

BeAthenian.org offers a hands-on learning experience that goes beyond traditional classroom settings. Through the Girls at Track competition, members have the opportunity to engage in practical experiences that can shape their future careers and open doors to exciting possibilities.

"As we celebrate our new HQ and expansion into the Huntsville-Atlanta-Nashville region, we're thrilled to see the impact the Girls at Track competition has had on inspiring the next generation of female racers and motorsports enthusiasts," said Loxley Browne, Founder & CEO for BeAthenian.org. "We invite girls across the USA to join us on this exciting journey, discover the limitless possibilities in motorsports, and become part of a community that values diversity and empowers young talent. With the support of icons like Katherine Legge, Sheena Monk, Gradient Racing, and IMSA, we are shaping the future of diversity and inclusion in the racing world,"

To compete, register and become a member at BeAthenian.org. The competition deadline for scoring points is December 31, so act now to seize this incredible opportunity and embark on a transformative journey in motorsports. The Top 10 will be announced on January 6, 2024.

About Athenian:

BeAthenian.org is a leading organization in STREAM education, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Through immersive programs that span from racecars to rockets, Athenian aims to bridge the gap between various STREAM careers, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. With a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, Athenian strives to create a world where female students have access to the opportunity to pursue high-income career fields.

Athenian is a registered 501(c)3 public charity nonprofit organization #84-2096687.

Website: www.BeAthenian.org

Social Media: @BeAthenian

