Governor Cooper Announces Two Judicial Appointments for District and Superior Courts

Governor Roy Cooper has announced two judicial appointments to district court and superior court.

Judge Regina M. Joe has been appointed as a superior court judge in District 19D (Hoke and Moore Counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Webb. Judge Joe has served as a district court judge since 2007. She previously served as a public defender in Hoke and Scotland counties and in the district attorney’s offices in Hoke, Scotland, and Pitt counties. She received a Bachelor in Science from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law.

Krystle Melvin has been appointed as a district court judge in District 16B (Robeson County). Melvin is currently an associate attorney in private practice at the Charleston Group and previously served as an assistant district attorney in Robeson County and as a staff attorney at the Cumberland County Department of Social Services. She also has experience as an appeals referee at the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employee Benefits, and as a public defender in Hyde County. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from UNC-Pembroke and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

