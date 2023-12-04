Athenian Drives Innovation with a New HQ: Accelerating Growth & Inspiring the Next Generation in High-Tech Huntsville

Give the gift of learning this holiday season Girls in STEM Students Explore, Discover, Create & Become Leaders at Athenian

With a move to high-tech Huntsville BeAthenian.org will inspire girls through immersive STEM education focused on transportation from racecars to rockets!

HUNTSVILLE, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeAthenian.org, a trailblazing organization dedicated to inspiring the next generation through immersive STREAM education, is proud to announce its strategic move to Huntsville, Alabama. Positioned at the heart of the Tennessee Valley region, Athenian is poised to catapult its growth by tapping into the unparalleled opportunities available in proximity to key players in the automotive and aerospace industries.

The move to Huntsville places BeAthenian.org at the epicenter of innovation, providing easy access to the headquarters of major auto manufacturers, leading rocket manufacturers, Redstone Arsenal, FBI, and NASA. This strategic relocation signifies the company's commitment to building a robust footprint that extends across Huntsville, Atlanta, and Nashville—cities renowned for their high-tech landscapes and dynamic communities.

BeAthenian.org's mission is to to put young girls in the driver’s seat to explore careers and develop skills needed in the transportation sector - everything from racecars to rockets - offering students an unparalleled journey through the world of STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). With a focus on growth and scaling, the organization aims to inspire and prepare the workforce of the future, aligning with the high-tech families who have relocated to the Tennessee Valley region to work for cutting-edge companies.

The Tennessee Valley, particularly Huntsville, provides an ideal environment for BeAthenian.org to thrive. The region's rich history in aerospace and technology, coupled with its vibrant community of professionals, creates a fertile ground for the organization to expand its reach and impact.

"At BeAthenian.org, we believe in nurturing curiosity and fostering innovation. The move to Huntsville marks a pivotal moment in our journey, allowing us to leverage the incredible resources and expertise available in this region," said Loxley Browne, Founder & CEO of Athenian. "We are excited to collaborate with the exceptional companies in the Tennessee Valley and surrounding areas to inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators."

Central to Athenian’s mission is a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The organization recognizes the importance of empowering young women to pursue high-income career fields in STREAM. BeAthenian.org aims to provide training and support to middle school and high school female students, fostering an environment where they can thrive and excel in traditionally male-dominated industries.

As Athenian embarks on this new chapter, the organization remains dedicated to its core values of inspiring curiosity, promoting STREAM education, and contributing to the growth of a diverse and inclusive workforce. The move to Huntsville signifies not only a geographical expansion but also a commitment to making a lasting impact on the future of STEM education in the region.

BeAthenian.org is a leading organization in STREAM education, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Through immersive programs that span from racecars to rockets, Athenian aims to bridge the gap between various STREAM careers, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. With a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, Athenian strives to create a world where female students have access to the opportunity to pursue high-income career fields.

Athenian is a registered 501(c)3 public charity nonprofit organization #84-2096687.

Website: www.BeAthenian.org

Social Media: @BeAthenian