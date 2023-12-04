Capitol Meridian Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Clarity Innovations
Strategic partnership will fuel Clarity’s growth and innovation in Department of Defense and Intelligence Community markets
COLUMBIA, MD AND WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 4, 2023
● Following the investment, Clarity’s founders and management team continue to lead the firm and remain significant shareholders
● Capitol Meridian Partners brings deep U.S. government and National Security industry expertise to enhance Clarity’s support of customer mission sets
Clarity Innovations, a provider of advanced data and cyber analytics services and software to the U.S. national security community, announced today that Capitol Meridian Partners, a Washington, DC-based firm that invests at the nexus of government and commercial markets, has made a strategic investment into the company. Clarity’s founders and management team will continue to lead the firm and remain significant shareholders. Terms of the transaction, which closed in Q4 2023, were not disclosed.
Founded in 2012, Clarity elevates warfighter effectiveness by blending national security mission expertise with commercial innovation and by helping the Government redefine its relationship to technology. Clarity’s mission is to connect people to the technology and tradecraft necessary to make our country, and our world, a better, safer place.
Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity, said, “After careful consideration of strategic alternatives, we unanimously concluded that a partnership with Capitol Meridian is the best next step in achieving our vision. The Capitol Meridian team shares our relentless focus on customer success and enhancing mission outcomes. We’re creating a strategic partnership to build and deliver capabilities faster to our customers in today’s evolving geopolitical environment.”
“Clarity is a trusted partner to key U.S. government departments and agencies, a responsibility we understand and look forward to supporting,” said Mike Gozycki, Partner at Capitol Meridian Partners. “We are excited to partner with Wes and the Clarity team to support their mission and growth strategy by investing in the continued development of Clarity’s people, capabilities, and intellectual property as well as pursuing technology-driven, complementary acquisitions.”
“The Clarity team has earned its position as a trusted partner to their clients. The opportunity to partner with and support a team like Clarity is exactly why we founded Capitol Meridian. We believe our experience and network position us to support Clarity’s transformative growth plans,” added Adam Palmer, Partner and Co-Founder of Capitol Meridian Partners.
Clarity is Capitol Meridian’s fourth platform investment since the firm’s founding in 2021, joining: LMI, a provider of technology-enabled management consulting, logistics and digital & analytics solutions to the U.S. government; PrimeFlight, a diversified aviation services business; and Altumint, a technology services company providing public safety and analytical solutions to state and local government customers.
Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel to Clarity. Astrapi Leadership Consulting served as the strategic leadership consulting advisor to Clarity. Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor, Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel, and PwC provided financial advisory services to Capitol Meridian Partners. Financing for the transaction was provided by Macquarie Capital.
About Clarity Innovations
Clarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to empower end-users in support of the national security mission. Through innovations in transforming systems, empowering data, and cyber operations, Clarity creates game-changing capabilities for the next generation of warfighter. www.clarityinnovates.com
About Capitol Meridian Partners
Capitol Meridian Partners was formed in 2021 to invest at the nexus of commercial and government markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals’ experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. www.capitolmeridian.com
