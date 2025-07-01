LAUNCH Names David Campbell Chief Operating Officer and Establishes Operations Excellence Team

David Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCH is pleased to announce that David (Dave) Campbell has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective July 15, 2025. This strategic addition to the leadership team reflects LAUNCH’s continued commitment to operational excellence, safety, and service quality.Dave brings more than three decades of frontline and executive experience in aviation operations, safety, regulatory compliance, and technical services. His leadership will be instrumental as LAUNCH enhances its operational capabilities to meet the recently released FAA Safety Management System Advisory Circular for Aviation Service Providers.In conjunction with Dave’s appointment, LAUNCH has established a new Operations Excellence Team, dedicated to elevating technical services across all business lines, with an unwavering focus on safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.“This is a significant step in strengthening LAUNCH’s ability to deliver world-class technical solutions and services to our partners,” said Jeff Martin, Executive Chairman of LAUNCH. “We are fortunate to have Dave on board. His depth of technical and regulatory expertise, combined with his proven leadership, will be invaluable as we drive LAUNCH’s strategic growth and operational excellence.”Dave Campbell added, “I’m excited to join LAUNCH at this pivotal time. The Operations Excellence Team will ensure our services continue to set the standard for quality and safety as we prepare for the next chapter of the company’s growth. I look forward to working alongside Jeff Martin, Mike Reporto, and the entire LAUNCH leadership team.”Dave’s distinguished career includes serving as President & COO of Aero Design Labs and President & CEO of Horizon Air. He was previously Vice President of Technical Operations at JetBlue Airways and held senior leadership roles at American Airlines for over 25 years. Dave is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former aircraft technician. He holds a degree from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.About LAUNCHAt LAUNCH, our mission is to partner with clients to deliver innovative technical service solutions for the aviation industry, with an unwavering commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, operating under our Part 145 Repair Station Certificate, we provide expert technicians and leadership for project-based maintenance and modification programs. Our strong industry alliances and talent pipeline ensure the future of aviation maintenance. Learn more at www.launchtws.com

