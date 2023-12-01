Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Keith Pearson as Sheriff of St. Lucie County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was notified of Sheriff Ken Mascara’s retirement effective close of business on December 1, 2023. To ensure law enforcement operations continue without delay, the Governor announced the appointment of Keith Pearson as Sheriff of St. Lucie County.

Keith Pearson

Pearson is a Lieutenant with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. With over 20 years of law enforcement experience, he is the recipient of the United States Department of Justice Distinguished Service Medal and the United States Southern District Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award. Pearson earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Indian River State College.

###