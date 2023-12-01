FEMA Application Deadline has Passed but Help Still Available for Floridians

The Nov. 29 deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has passed, but help is still available for Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia.

Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track. Missing or incorrect information could result in delays in receiving assistance. Update contact information, report additional home damage or a delay in insurance claims in the following ways:

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, the telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or;

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.