Vampyre Cosmetics Announces Collaboration with Oregon Trail: A Makeup Expedition
This collection is a testament to our commitment to creating unique and inspiring makeup experiences that celebrate individuality and adventure.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampyre Cosmetics, the trailblazing beauty brand known for its innovative approach to cosmetics, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the classic educational game, Oregon Trail. Drawing inspiration from the iconic adventures of pioneers who ventured across the American frontier, this collection pays homage to the indomitable spirit of exploration and the rugged beauty of the great outdoors.
The Vampyre Cosmetics x Oregon Trail collection takes makeup enthusiasts on a captivating journey to the untamed frontier. With rustic earth tones that echo the landscapes traversed by early pioneers, distinctive themed palettes that evoke the essence of the trailblazing experience, and innovative vegan formulations, this collection encapsulates the pioneer spirit while infusing a modern and captivating twist.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with WildBrain to bring the Oregon Trail to life through the world of cosmetics," said Rachel Clinesmith, CEO and co-founder of Vampyre Cosmetics. "This collection is a testament to our commitment to creating unique and inspiring makeup experiences that celebrate individuality and adventure."
For those who harbor the heart of a true trailblazer or simply appreciate the natural allure of the wilderness, this collection promises a makeup experience like no other. It's an invitation to embrace the pioneering spirit of those who once embarked on the Oregon Trail, reimagined through the artistry of cosmetics. Pre-sales of the The Vampyre Cosmetics x Oregon Trail collection begin December 4, 2023.
Vampyre Cosmetics' steadfast commitment to cruelty-free, vegan, and talc-free cosmetics remains unwavering in this collection. Each product not only honors the legacy of the classic game but also upholds the brand's stringent ethical standards, ensuring that beauty is achieved responsibly.
This collaboration is a testament to Vampyre Cosmetics' dedication to redefining beauty. Their mission goes beyond traditional beauty norms, offering makeup enthusiasts unique, inspired packaging coupled with high-quality, ethical cosmetics. Vampyre Cosmetics firmly believes that makeup should be an avenue for self-expression, free from gender constraints, and their collections reflect this belief.
About Vampyre Cosmetics:
Vampyre Cosmetics is a pioneering beauty brand that challenges industry norms and embraces individuality. Committed to cruelty-free, vegan, and talc-free formulations, Vampyre Cosmetics offers cosmetics that transcend limitations and are accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, identity, or background. Their licensed collections pay homage to iconic pop culture figures and uphold the brand's ethical excellence.
About WildBrain:
WildBrain is a global entertainment company specializing in children's and family content. As the licensor of Oregon Trail, they bring beloved franchises to life, fostering collaborations that allow fans to experience these iconic brands in new and exciting ways.
Pre-orders for the Oregon Trail collection are set to commence just in time for the holiday sales season in November 2023, allowing makeup enthusiasts to embark on a journey through the beauty of the great outdoors with Vampyre Cosmetics.
For more information about this exciting collaboration, please visit www.vampyrecosmetics.com, and stay tuned to discover the beauty that lies along the Oregon Trail.
