Aspire365 Unveils Behavioral Health Services for Frederick County Fire and Rescue Heroes

Aspire365, a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health solutions, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire365, a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health solutions, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Frederick County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD). This collaboration brings a suite of life-changing services to the real heroes of our community—those who serve and protect us day in and day out.

Nestled in the northernmost reaches of Virginia, Frederick County is a vibrant and vital part of the East Coast. FCFRD plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of its 86,000 residents and visitors across 416 square miles.

Aspire365 CEO Zach Jenson, said they are thrilled to be a part of this community, "We are excited to be able to help the helpers. Our mission is to provide comprehensive behavioral health solutions that empower individuals and organizations to thrive."

Aspire365's services for FCFRD personnel and their families include:

Full Aspire365 Behavioral Health Program: A comprehensive 12-Month In-Home Mental Health, Substance Use, and Co-Occurring Disorder treatment program designed to enhance mental health and well-being.

24x7 Emergency Telehealth Support: Immediate access to mental health professionals who are ready to provide support and guidance whenever it's needed most.

Annual Preventive Behavioral Health Screenings: Regular check-ups for mental health, ensuring early intervention and support when required.

The partnership spans three years, with the option to renew for an additional three-year period, showcasing Aspire365's unwavering commitment to the well-being of FCFRD personnel and their families.

Aspire365 and FCFRD are joining hands to champion the mental health and resilience of our heroes. Together, we stand resilient, ready to face any challenge that comes our way. Because heroes deserve the very best. Live, Work, Thrive while Recovering.

