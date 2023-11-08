Aspire365 Improves Behavioral Health Care Services for Anthem Policy Holders and Their Families
Our goal is to provide accessible and comprehensive mental health care to everyone. With our preventive screening program, we're taking a crucial step in combating the mental health crisis.”UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire365, a leading provider of innovative behavioral health solutions, is thrilled to introduce an incredible new service that is set to transform the landscape of preventive mental health care. This pioneering initiative, available to all Anthem policy holders and their families, aims to address unmet behavioral health needs through preemptive screening and assessment.
In a world where mental health has never been more important, Aspire365 steps in to offer a critical service. The annual preventive mental health screening program covers all Anthem Commercial members aged 12 and above, ensuring that no one is left behind.
Key features of this program include:
* The program identifies individuals at risk and provides them with immediate access to the appropriate care, reducing the burden on emergency departments.
* 100% Covered: There are no charges or fees associated with this service, making it accessible to all policyholders.
* Swift and Convenient: Screens can be completed in less than 15 minutes, with a detailed report sent directly upon completion.
* Immediate Access to Behavioral Health Services: Qualified participants gain instant access to a network of behavioral health services, ensuring they receive the care they need without delay.
* Inclusive for Families: Family members of policy holders are encouraged to participate, promoting a holistic approach to mental health care.
Aspire365's CEO, Zach Jenson said, "Our goal is to provide accessible and comprehensive mental health care to everyone. With our preventive screening program, we're taking a crucial step in combating the mental health crisis." With same-day access to comprehensive mental health care, annual preventive health screens, and immediate access to appropriate care. Aspire 365 is a transformative solution, bringing you the assistance you need, confidentially and conveniently, wherever you are. Aspire365 ensures that you and your family can live, work and thrive while recovering.
For scheduling a preventive Behavioral Health Assessment or inquiries, please contact: Phone: (385) 352-9696 Email: info@aspire-365.com
Website: www.aspire-365.com Check out our video: Preventive Mental Health Screening Program - Scan the QR Code to schedule.
Aspire365 is a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health solutions, dedicated to improving mental health and well-being. With innovative programs and unwavering commitment, Aspire365 empowers individuals and organizations to live, work and thrive while recovering.
