Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,203 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hilgers Announces Issuance of Refunds to Customers of Red Way Airline

Attorney General Hilgers today announces that consumers who purchased Red Way tickets for flights out of the Lincoln Airport that were later cancelled should have now all received full refunds.

 

Following the cessation of Red Way Airlines at the end of August, our office received numerous complaints from customers who still needed to be refunded for their cancelled Red Way flights. In October, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office opened an official investigation into the consumer funds with the goal of getting consumers their money back.

 

“When it became apparent that the refunds were getting roadblocked by a business dispute, our office stepped in to ensure those refunds were processed efficiently and quickly,” said Attorney General Hilgers, “Getting consumers their hard-earned money back is a top priority for our office. Nebraska consumers deserve fair commercial transactions, which includes receiving refunds in a reasonable timeframe and manner.” 

 

Our office recommends that Red Way customers check with their card carrier to ensure their refund was processed. Consumers should also be receiving a confirmation that a refund has been issued. If consumers have questions or concerns, they are welcome to reach out to our Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 or toll-free statewide at 1-800-727-6432.

You just read:

Attorney General Hilgers Announces Issuance of Refunds to Customers of Red Way Airline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more