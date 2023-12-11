The Power of Prayer & Praise: New Children's Book on Strengthening Faith in God
EINPresswire.com/ -- As children face increasing challenges in today's world, instilling the values of faith and spiritual resilience is becoming more important than ever. Pass It On Library, founded by Josh and Leah Lopes, has risen to this challenge with their brand-new children’s book, The Power of Prayer & Praise: A Story about Paul & Silas. Launched on November 21, 2023, this beautifully illustrated rhyming story serves as a delightful and uplifting reminder that miracles, open doors, and life-changing circumstances are possible through the power of prayer and praise.
"With this touching and colorful book, we aim to empower and inspire both children and adults in their journey of faith," said Josh and Leah. "The book's enchanting illustrations are designed to capture the imagination of kids and kids at heart, and its message demonstrates the limitless potential of what God can do through people who put their faith in Him."
The Power of Prayer & Praise follows the engaging and adventurous story of Paul and Silas, two close friends and servants of God. When they find themselves unjustly imprisoned, Paul and Silas choose not to wallow in despair. Instead, they turn to prayer and praise, reaffirming their unwavering faith in God. The divine intervention that follows, in the form of a miraculous earthquake, not only sets them free but also impacts those around them in profound ways.
This book has some noteworthy key features to offer. It is a Biblically-based, heartwarming story that is ideal for Christian families with children under the age of 10. The book is accompanied by fun and engaging illustrations that help children connect with the story, foster their love for reading, and grow their faith. The book is currently available for purchase on two major online retailers - Amazon.com and B&N.com.
In the words of the author duo themselves: "Just like Paul and Silas, with God in you, you can open doors and do miracles through prayer and praise too."
To grab copies for your family, friends, and church, visit Amazon.com at (https://a.co/d/9CaXSGO). For bulk order pricing or partnership requests, please contact Josh and Leah at hello@passitonpartners.com. Follow @PassItonLibrary on Instagram for more information and other helpful resources for the whole family.
Josh Lopes
Josh Lopes
Pass It On Partners
hello@passitonpartners.com