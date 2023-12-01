Robson Square ice rink opens for the season

CANADA, December 1 - A tradition celebrating the holiday season brings winter fun to residents and visitors with the opening of the Robson Square ice rink.

Nestled in the bustling heart of Vancouver, Robson Square ice rink is a seasonal gem that welcomes more than 100,000 visitors each year.

“Vancouver’s winters are special, and the Robson Square ice rink has been a cornerstone of that magic for years,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The opening of the rink is a commitment to providing a space where families, friends and visitors to the region can come together, skate and revel in the beauty of this magical city.”

The Robson Square ice rink also hosts thousands of B.C. students every winter as part of the Robson Square School Skate Program. Students enjoy free skating at the rink and lessons are available. The popular program is open to students in grades 4 to 7 throughout the Lower Mainland.

“The opening of the Robson Square ice rink is more than just a holiday tradition, it’s a symbol of community spirit that brings people together to embrace the cold weather,” said Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek. “Families have fun and local business owners benefit from the increased foot traffic.”

The Robson Square ice rink will be open to the public from Dec. 1, 2023, until Feb. 29, 2024. There will be live music nightly from Dec. 13 until Dec. 24.

Quick Facts:

The ice rink is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week from Dec. 1, 2023, until Feb. 29, 2024, weather permitting.

Entrance to the rink is free for all ages; skaters are required to sign a waiver. Skating is free when you bring your own skates. Skate rentals are $5 and include a helmet.

Hot chocolate and snacks are available for sale at the ice rink’s concession stand.

The Robson Square ice rink is Vancouver’s only outdoor public skating rink and originally opened in 1982.

The rink was closed in 1991, then renovated and it reopened in 2009, ahead of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

Learn More:

For information about the Robson Square ice rink, the entertainment schedule for this December, holiday hours, updates and contact information, visit: https://www.robsonsquare.com/