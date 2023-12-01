David Young & The Soul Sessions Band Present New Holiday Single & Visual "A Bluesy Christmas"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year – award-winning artist, music producer, TV producer, author, painter, and all-around Renaissance man David Young and The Soul Sessions Band—Sean Hurley [bass], Gregg Bissonette [drums], and Clifford Carter [keys]—proudly present a brand new holiday single and music video entitled “Bluesy Christmas” – out soon and sure to put a smile on your face!
This A-list cohort of legendary musicians puts a different spin on the season with what promises to be a future Christmas staple. Listen here. Watch the music video here.
The track laces rock-n-roll piano with crunchy guitars over a Bluesy back beat as David’s voice and lyrics instantly paint a vivid picture of the holidays from the perspective of a lonely narrator who moves to a new town.
With a sigh, he admits – “I’m not even sure where I’m gonna go this Christmas.” Yet the melancholy gives way to a bold melody on the chantable chorus, “It’s gonna be a bluesy, bluesy, bluesy time this Christmas.”
The hilarious music video was captured during the filming of their two upcoming TV Series slated for release in 2024: Soul Sessions and Living Legends.
In the video, David and his cohorts cruise around in purple Santa outfits in a 1964 blue Cadillac convertible with their instruments in tow, intercut with live performance studio footage, a chaotic food fight, and other glorious madness. There’s no better way to get ready for the holiday season.
About the song, David commented, “'Bluesy Christmas’ isn’t just a song, but a visual piece. The world is so serious right now and is truly lacking a sense of joy. We had so much fun making this video – and that totally shines through. All of the smiles are real, and everything is authentic. I just wanted to give people a beautiful distraction when there are so many crazy things happening in the world.”
With an unrivaled pedigree, The Soul Sessions Band consists of Sean Hurley, Gregg Bissonette, and Clifford Carter. Sean is a world-renowned bassist with credits ranging from John Mayer and Michael Bublé to Robin Thicke, while Gregg is one of this generation’s preeminent drummers. Among countless accolades, he has earned “Best Drummer” from Drummers World Magazine four times and served as the drummer for Ringo Starr’s All-Star Band since 2008. Clifford is a legendary keyboardist who has lent his talents live and in the studio to the likes of James Taylor, B.B King, Tracy Chapman, and Ronnie Baker – to name a few.
“Bluesy Christmas” follows a major accolade for Sean and Gregg. They notably played on Edgar Winter’s Brother Johnny, garnering them a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Contemporary Blues Album.”
The genesis of “Bluesy Christmas” can be traced back to David’s move to upstate New York a year-and-a-half ago when a mutual friend, veteran producer/engineer Neil Dorfsman (Sting, Dire Straits) introduced him to Clifford. They instantly clicked in the studio and wrote “Bluesy Christmas” in one of their first sessions when David was new in town.
They brought the vocal, guitar, and piano tracks to LA and were joined by Sean and Gregg, unlocking their uncontainable chemistry.
Stay tuned for more news from David Young very soon. For now, have a “Bluesy Christmas”…
About David Young:
David Young shines as an award-winning artist, author, and musician with sales of over 1 million records independently and legions of listeners worldwide. With a deep catalog, he has produced and participated in the creation of over 70 albums, collaborating with the likes of Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Tony Franklin, John Philip Shenale, and Ricky Peterson, among others.
For decades, his signature double flute meditation music has coursed through hospitals, healing centers, and spas from coast to coast.
Lives have been changed thanks to his touring workshop, A Portal Between Heaven and Earth, powered by healing music and enlightening guided meditations.
As a gifted channeler, he utilizes music and art to bring healing messages from the heavenly realms.
Along the way, he penned four books and distinguished himself as a world-renowned painter with over 450 works of art. His booth won Best Booth at Art Basel Miami 2019 in the Spectrum Section.
A true Lightbringer, David consistently offers the world hope by way of his multi-faceted artistry.
For more information: https://davidyoungmusic.com/
