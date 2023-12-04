Mike Billings Receives Distinguished Alumni Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Billings, President and Co-Founder of Infinity Rehab, has been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Duke University School of Medicine Doctor of Physical Therapy program and the Duke Physical Therapy Alumni Association. Billings will be recognized and speak at a reception February 15, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, achievement, and service in advancing healthcare through the physical therapist profession. Additionally, they exemplify the mission and goals of the Duke PT professional program in one or more of the following ways: research and scholarship of clinical physical therapy practice, contributes to new models of practice, and contributes to advancing the standards of the Duke Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
“I’m thankful for the education and preparation I received from Duke University to put me in the best possible position to contribute positively to the physical therapy profession,” notes Billings. “I’m especially grateful to my friends and colleagues who considered me worthy enough to nominate me for the Duke University PT Distinguished Alumni Award.”
Infinity Rehab’s Vice President of Community-Based Services, Laura Cantrell, congratulates Billings on his award.
“I am so happy Mike was selected to receive this award highlighting his accomplishments to the physical therapy profession. I congratulate him on this honor!” Cantrell stated.
Learn more about the Duke Doctor of Physical Therapy program on their Facebook page. Stay up-to-date on the latest Infinity Rehab news on their LinkedIn page.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
###
Other