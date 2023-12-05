PharmStars Announces Fall 2023 Accelerator Graduates
11 digital health startups complete PharmStars’ pharma-focused accelerator programBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce that 11 startups graduated from its Fall 2023 program focusing on “Digital Innovations in Therapeutic Delivery.” The graduating startups successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars’ 10-week educational and mentoring program. PharmaU culminated in November with a Showcase Event in Boston that brought together participating startups and PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members.
PharmStars focuses on bridging the “pharma-startup gap,” helping pharma and startups overcome partnership barriers. Its PharmaU program teaches participating startups how to engage with pharma as clients and partners. PharmStars’ pharma members receive priority access to these startups.
The 11 participating startups were selected in August 2023 following a highly competitive application process that attracted applicants from 14 countries. The selected startups each offer a unique digital health solution related to the medication pathway from drug development to the patient interface. These startups’ innovative digital health solutions include new medication delivery and dispensing tools, remote patient monitoring, real-world generation platforms, advanced therapy automation, pricing and data analytics, patient and caregiver engagement platforms, and patient communication and education tools.
Philip Wilkins, Co-Founder and President of KEEP Health and a participant in the Fall 2023 cohort, said, “PharmStars offered an unparalleled opportunity for us to engage with pharma innovation leaders. The insights and feedback we received have been instrumental in refining our strategy and product offering to align more closely with the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.”
Another Fall 2023 cohort participant, Dr. Neel Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of ZiO Health, concurred. “Participating in PharmaU helped us build a new and optimized pitch deck, which we then used successfully at the Showcase Event to engage the pharma members,” said Dr. Patel.
At the Showcase Event, startups presented their solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members and participated in one-on-one meetings with them. More than 60 meetings took place over a two day period.
The startups were enthusiastic about the Showcase Event and the one-on-one meetings they had with PharmStars’ pharma members. Philip Wilkins said, “The one-on-one meetings during the PharmStars Showcase were a highlight for us. They provided a unique platform to discuss our solution with pharma stakeholders.”
The following 11 digital health startups completed the Fall 2023 PharmStars accelerator:
• Ampersand Health – Predictive Monitoring and Behavioral Therapeutics for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
• Cellular Vehicles – Scalable, “Last Mile” Automation of Cell and Gene Therapy Delivery
• Digbi Health – Microbiome-Driven Care, Diagnostic, and Biomarker Platform
• KEEP Health – Smart Medicine Cabinet and Interventions Platform
• Medra – AI-Enabled Robotic Automation System for Cell and Gene Therapies
• ModoScript – A Patient-verifying, Vitals-collecting, Pill-dispensing Locked Smart Device and RPM Platform
• PayRx – Comprehensive Data Repository and Analytics for High Value Therapeutics
• Pharmesol – “Large Language Model” Patient Medication Support and Engagement Platform
• STAT Health – In-Ear Wearable for Collection of Hemodynamic Data
• Vaultt – Data-Driven Rare Disease Patient and Caregiver Engagement Platform
• ZiO Health – Hand-held Device for Real-time Monitoring of Medication Concentration Levels at the Point-of-care
PharmStars will begin accepting applications on January 2, 2024, for its upcoming Spring 2024 cohort. Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details and the application form on the PharmStars’ website in January.
For pharma and biotech companies, PharmStars 2024 membership is now open to a limited number of additional firms.
