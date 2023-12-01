Submit Release
Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Announces 2023 Teachers of the Year and Honor Award Winners 

Every November outstanding professionals in the fields of health education, physical education, adapted physical education, and recreation are recognized during the Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) Annual Conference. This year the following four educators were named as the 2023 Maine AHPERD Teachers of the Year and honored during the Award Banquet at the Samoset Resort.

High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year - Todd Papianou, Mountain Valley High School in Rumford High School Health Education Teacher of the Year - Caroline Bochtler-Labrie, Leavitt Area High School Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year - Samantha Person, Waterboro Elementary School Dr. Richard Bartlett Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year - Matthew Lindsay, Ella P. Burr Elementary School in Lincoln

Awards were presented to a community partner and two individuals who are recognized as strong supporters of the mission of Maine AHPERD and the field. This year’s awardees were:

Community Award - Greg Marley, NAMI Maine Worthy of Praise - Karen Reardon, Retired Teacher Worthy of Praise - Deb Smith, Executive Director of Maine AHPERD

Additionally, six students were recognized as the 2023 Outstanding Future Professionals in health and physical education hailing from five Maine institutes of higher education.

Pictured L to R: Sarah Wentworth - University of Maine at Orono, Zachery Creekmore - St. Joseph's College, Brecken Sargent - University of Maine at Presque Isle,(Maine AHPERD President Kayla McGee), Tyler Calhoun - University of New England, Jonah Sautter - University of Maine at Farmington, Jacob Mulligan - University of Maine at Orono
Check out the MaineAHPERD website for highlights and resources from the conference.

 

