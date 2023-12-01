Free Car Washes at Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack to Give a Free Car Wash to all Customers at Newest Location
GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash to host a grand opening celebration at its newest location at 2059 Nevada City Hwy. Grass Valley, CA 95945.
— Travis Kimball
The celebration will start on Monday, December 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Preview Fundraiser.
The fundraiser will raise money for the local Odell Family who have come across hard times. Christina and Casey recently lost their jobs and are seeking full-time employment. During this, they found out they were expecting their third child and did not have a vehicle large enough to safely transport their kids. Funds raised at the Preview Fundraiser will help this family prepare for their new addition and keep their kids safe. Any funds raised during this time will be matched by Quick Quack Car Wash up to a certain amount. Rain or shine, Quick Quack will give a free car wash to all customers who support and donate to the cause.
“Our mission is to ‘Change Lives for the Better’ and we are always excited to raise money for local causes in the community we will soon serve,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to our preview fundraiser, we always look for nonprofits, groups/organizations, and individuals to host their next fundraiser with us as we look forward to being active in the community and becoming the favorite car wash of Grass Valley.”
Following the Preview Fundraiser, benefiting the Odell family, Quick Quack Car Wash will kick off its 12 Days of Free Car Washes by giving away a free year of car washes to five lucky winners and a special swag bag to the first 100 customers on Wednesday, December 6.
Kimball, “We’ve seen lines begin as early as 3 a.m. and we’ve seen lines begin the day before our kickoff of 12 Days of Free Car Washes, so we are excited to celebrate the lucky winners and the first 100 customers.”
If customers don’t make it to the day 1 kick off, they can stop by and enjoy a free car wash from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday, December 6 through Sunday, December 17, no purchase necessary.
For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
