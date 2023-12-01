Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,313 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Medicaid Expansion Going into Effect

For Immediate Release:
Friday, December 1, 2023

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as Medicaid expansion goes into effect in North Carolina.

“At long last, Medicaid is finally expanded in North Carolina and more than 600,000 of our friends and neighbors will have access to life-saving health care. I commend Gov. Roy Cooper for his dogged work to get us here. We will never get back the nearly $40 billion the legislature passed up over the past decade of inaction, and we will not see the six rural hospitals that have closed reopen their doors, but, as of today, our state is on a healthier path.”

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Medicaid Expansion Going into Effect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more