Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Medicaid Expansion Going into Effect

Friday, December 1, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as Medicaid expansion goes into effect in North Carolina.

“At long last, Medicaid is finally expanded in North Carolina and more than 600,000 of our friends and neighbors will have access to life-saving health care. I commend Gov. Roy Cooper for his dogged work to get us here. We will never get back the nearly $40 billion the legislature passed up over the past decade of inaction, and we will not see the six rural hospitals that have closed reopen their doors, but, as of today, our state is on a healthier path.”

