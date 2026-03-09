AG Denounces Live Nation/Ticketmaster Deal, Will Stay in Fight

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, March 9, 2026

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice reached a settlement with Live Nation in its ongoing antitrust case. USDOJ and 40 Republican and Democratic attorneys general began their trial over Live Nation’s illegal entertainment monopoly last week, but USDOJ abruptly announced its settlement with Live Nation this morning.

Attorney General Jackson’s statement:

“North Carolina is staying in this case – as are most of my fellow attorneys general, both Republicans and Democrats. This is a terrible deal that USDOJ hid from the states until the last minute. We are going to continue our fight against ticket inflation with a bipartisan group of AGs who remain committed to a just outcome for consumers. We are currently working with our state partners and the judge to determine the timeline for the lawsuit going forward. This case is about Live Nation and Ticketmaster harming consumers, trapping artists, and driving up ticket prices. We will see them back in court, shortly.”

The remaining states are requesting a mistrial to allow more time to prepare for the continued fight now that USDOJ has suddenly departed. The expectation is to be back in court shortly. A copy of the states’ motion for a mistrial is here.

Attorney General Jackson’s case against Live Nation focuses on allegations that Live Nation:

Squeezed Fans : Charged inflated prices to consumers for concert tickets including unnecessary fees.

: Charged inflated prices to consumers for concert tickets including unnecessary fees. Strong-Armed Venues : Maintained its monopoly by locking venues into long-term, exclusive agreements. Live Nation threatens venues with losing access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they attempt to sign with a rival ticketing platform.

: Maintained its monopoly by locking venues into long-term, exclusive agreements. Live Nation threatens venues with losing access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they attempt to sign with a rival ticketing platform. Cornered Artists: Forced artists to select Live Nation as their promoter over competitors by leveraging its dominant control over large amphitheaters – venues that are critical for many artists’ tours.

