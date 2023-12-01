Award-Nominated Singer-Songwriter and Therapist Harry Kappen Spreads Love and Light on “One Life”

The Dutch artist releases the title track from his forthcoming album on December 1st, 2023.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch musician, Harry Kappen, is set to release his latest single, ‘One Life’, on December 1, 2023. This highly anticipated single is the first release from his upcoming full-length album of the same name, which is set to be available early next year.

‘One Life’ is a heartfelt ballad that will resonate with listeners during this time of reflection and connection. In a world rife with conflict and confusion, Harry’s yearning for love, light, and warmth is a poignant reminder to embrace the present and cherish every moment.

As an experienced multi-instrumentalist and producer, Harry has honed his craft over the years and is known for his eclectic and diverse music style. Influenced by artists like David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and Radiohead, his music is a fusion of rock, funk, and pop.

Aside from his solo career, Harry is also a music therapist, using his talents to help troubled youth and families cope with a variety of problems. His work has been lauded for its ability to make patterns audible and curable through the power of music.

The release of ‘One Life’ follows the success of Harry’s previous singles, ‘Not all of us agreed’ and ‘The Freedom Inside’, which garnered over 140,000 and 220,000 hits on Spotify respectively. With the release of this new single, Harry is poised to build on his growing fan base and establish himself as a prominent figure in the Dutch music scene.

‘One Life’ will be available for streaming on all major platforms on December 1, 2023. Stay tuned for the release of Harry Kappen’s full-length album, ‘One Life’, in early 2024.

For more information on Harry Kappen and his music, please visit his website at www.harrykappen.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

