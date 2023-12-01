Create deer tallow candles, soap with MDC on Dec. 14 in Waynesville

Body

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Native Americans and pioneers utilized deer tallow for home comforts, and now you can, too, with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Waynesville Rural Fire District Training Center.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196536.

“The tallow used for candles and soap comes from the hard, waxy fat found from around the back and the kidneys from harvested deer,” says MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke. “Participants will get to take home samples of soap, a candle, and a fire starter.”

Participants are permitted to bring tallow from harvested deer to add to the melting pot in class. Please wear old clothes, rubber gloves, and a washable apron. Warnke says a heavy trash bag can be used in place of an apron.

A handout with recipes and directions for making soap, candles, and fire starters will also be provided, along with tallow to demonstrate techniques.

For questions, please contact MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Find more free programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.