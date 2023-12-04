Leoforce® Launches Scouting Agent in Arya®: Recruiters Gain Access to New Candidates Every 24 Hours
Scouting Agent delivers unparalleled sourcing results by enabling recruiters to access new and refreshed candidate profiles every 24 hours.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Resources technology leader Leoforce® is proud to announce the launch of its newest Arya® innovation – the Scouting Agent. This groundbreaking feature exemplifies Leoforce's dedication to enhancing recruiter experiences through continual advancements in Arya's AI-powered capabilities.
Arya by Leoforce is built on a combination of multiple machine learning models, predictive analytics, neural networks, and natural language processing (NLP). The AI in Arya has been evolved and improved for over 10 years and is unlike any other AI on the market.
Introducing Arya’s Scouting Agent
Arya's Scouting Agent is a pioneering, AI-driven search tool empowering users to discover and engage with updated candidate profiles every 24 hours. This revolutionary feature seamlessly integrates with Arya's advanced sourcing capabilities, ensuring recruiters stay ahead by effortlessly accessing the freshest talent pool.
Scouting Agent Helps Drive Talent Acquisition Digital Transformation
• Real-Time Candidate Access: Effortlessly amalgamate multi-channel searches into a single automated scout, granting access to updated candidate profiles every 24 hours, delivering unparalleled talent discovery unmatched by other AI recruiting tools.
• Customizable Recruitment Strategies: Tailor your talent acquisition approach using an intuitive interface. Customize search parameters, frequency, and permissions, aligning with specific recruitment objectives.
• Workflow Streamlining: Expedite engagement with an automated profile download option, accelerating outreach and engagement efforts.
• Enhanced Talent Pipeline: Expand your candidate pool by creating multiple Scouting Agents for each job, employing varied search parameters to broaden your talent horizons.
The addition of Scouting Agent enhances the value proposition for existing Arya customers and ATS partners, continually enriching their internal databases for enhanced job matching capabilities.
The addition of Scouting Agent continues to push Arya forward as an industry-leading, single-platform talent solution. To learn more about this groundbreaking feature from Leoforce, please visit our website.
ABOUT ARYA® BY LEOFORCE®
Arya delivers better recruiting and talent sourcing outcomes than the competition. Built on a combination of multiple machine learning models, predictive analytics, neural networks, and natural language processing (NLP), the AI in Arya has been evolved and improved for over 10 years and is unlike any other AI on the market. Distinctly different from typical AI sourcing tools, Arya’s unique configuration and design yields superior results that other AI tools are incapable of. For more information about our products and services, please visit us at leoforce.com.
