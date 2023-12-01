Actor WILL BLAGROVE Slays the Comedy Slopes in New Holiday Film ‘THE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC’
Releasing on December 1, 2023LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Will Blagrove is strapping on his skis for big laughs in the new holiday comedy feature film, THE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC. The festive film is set for VOD and TV release beginning December 1st on Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon, Showtime, and all major streaming platforms from Quiver Distribution.
THE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC stars Malin Akerman as Elizabeth Bird, who returns to her hometown intent on buying a rundown ski resort on orders from her boss and future father-in-law. Unfortunately, her plan to avoid her oddball family fails when she accidentally bumps into her sister, Lynn Flynn (Amy Smart), and is forced to stay through Christmas. The complications continue as she gets to know the charming ski resort owner, Randy Collins (Ryan Hansen), causing her question if she should marry her rich, controlling fiancé or stay back home surrounded by love and family?
Blagrove steps into the holiday-themed storyline as the fun-loving Caribbean native, Akeem Baptiste, married to Elizabeth’s kooky aunt Betsy, who finds himself on a wild ride of skiing adventures.
The film comes from director Shane Dax Taylor, who co-wrote it with Austin Nichols. “I loved working with Shane Dax Taylor. He’s an actor’s director -- he really lets you play and create the character,” Blagrove explains.
Audiences will recognize Blagrove for his many notable television credits. Most recently, he recurred in two series alongside Amy Shumer, including the Paramount+ comedy Inside Amy Shumer, and the Hulu original Life & Beth. Previously, he recurred as lawyer-turned-love interest Keith Michaels on the final season of the CW superhero drama, Black Lightning, as well as guest starring on the ABC drama Quantico, and appearances on Broad City, Mysteries of Laura, Law & Order SVU, and Gossip Girl among others.
On the big screen, Blagrove appeared in the Lionsgate blockbuster, Divergent, and alongside Paul Rudd in the James L. Brooks romantic comedy How Do You Know. He earned rave reviews for his role as DD Davis, a soldier returning home from the Iraq war, in the gritty indie drama, Cost of a Soul.
Blagrove has also gained tons of fans for his voice, portraying a superhero under the guise 'Righteous Thunder' opposite Sharlto Copley in the Sony PlayStation series, Powers, and for the iconic role of Jackson Ellis in the NBA 2K video game franchise. In addition, he voiced the character Nabu on the animated Nickelodeon series Winx Club, as Daddy Lion alongside Rosie Perez in Go Diego Go, and recurred as the secret agent super wing, Chase, on the cartoon Super Wings.
Up next, Blagrove portrays Beefy Johnson, the bodyguard to the Mayor of Oakland, in the indie film Thirsty, starring Kyra Sedgwick and Sung Kang. He will also emerge as the steadfast lawyer Barry in the second season of original crime drama, American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney and moving to Amazon’s Freevee.
Originally from Jamaica Queens, New York, Blagrove was raised with a Jamaican and British upbringing. He graduated with a pre-law degree from St. Johns University, before setting his sights on acting.
For more about WILL BLAGROVE visit: WillBlagrove.com
Instagram: @willblagrove / FB: /WillBlagrove / X (Twitter): @willblagrove
