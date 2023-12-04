NaVOBA Names the 2023 Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises®
This prestigious list honors large corporations that most successfully engage certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.
This distinction [BCVBE] is especially important since corporate America's eagerness to buy veteran is sound business, not compliance.”LEXINGTON, KY, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announces the best U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses in 2023 using data and responses from the 2023 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (BCVBE) Survey. This prestigious list honors those corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s certified Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers. The awards were presented at the 2023 National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) Unity Week in Philadelphia.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
The companies that earned this year’s distinction include: Accenture, Capital One, CDW, Corteva, Lowe's Companies, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Sanofi, Shell USA, Inc. Travel + Leisure Company, US Bank, and Vistra Corporation.
“This distinction is especially important since corporate America's eagerness to buy veteran is sound business, not compliance.” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Earning this distinction demonstrates an understanding that doing business with veterans isn't just the right thing to do; it's simply a smart business decision... Corporate America is serious about including opportunities for veterans to compete for business. The firms honored tonight just happen to be the best.”
To determine the 2023 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, NaVOBA analyzed large companies’ policies relating to the inclusion of veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses as part of every company’s supplier diversity program and the way in which that company utilizes its outreach program to attract veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses. NaVOBA also explored the company’s procurement infrastructure and allocation of assets, and any supplemental actions the company may have taken to improve its relationship with Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® and/or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises®.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE).
NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
