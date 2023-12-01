The Government adopts roadmap to support exports of Russian fuel and energy sector enterprises

RUSSIA, December 1 - The Government continues the work to develop the potential of Russian fuel and energy sector enterprises, one of the key sectors of the country’s economy. A directive has been signed that adopts a roadmap on supporting exports of products and services of these companies.

Among the areas outlined in the roadmap is the expansion of international cooperation, search for new promising markets for Russian fuel and energy companies, assistance to friendly states in implementing infrastructure projects, as well as singing long-term agreements with them to supply Russian products.

The expansion of international contacts includes the development and approval of a plan for scientific and technical cooperation in the oil and gas sector between Russia and Pakistan. The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have been instructed to draft it by the end of 2023.

In addition to providing assistance to oil and gas companies, the roadmap also includes the development of export capacities of coal-producing enterprises. One of relevant measures includes agreements on concessional customs duties for Russian coal with the governments of friendly states. This work will be conducted by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economic Development on an annual basis. Another area is the development of effective mechanisms to support coal exports. This task was assigned to the Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service.

The support of exports cannot be successful without the promotion of the interests of Russian businesses in international organisations that unite representatives of the fuel and energy sectors and at major industry forums and exhibitions. Russian companies should be able to take part in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the International Energy Forum, the Russian Energy Week, the Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair, and others. The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Russian Energy Agency and other organisations will conduct work to provide for such potential.

The adopted plan is part of Russia’s Energy Strategy to 2035.