Atlanta Hip-Hop Artist King Jesai Releases Clean Version of Top 30 UK iTunes Hit “OnlyFans”

The singer-songwriter has recently signed with MTS Management Group for publicity and promotions.

Get ready for some smooth and sultry vibes as R&B/ Hip-hop artist, King Jesai, is set to release his latest single, "OnlyFans (clean edit)," on December 1st (MTS Records). The Georgia native is known for his groovy beats and captivating lyrics, and this highly-anticipated release is no exception.

Born and raised in Albany, Georgia and raised in northwest Atlanta, King Jesai has been making waves in the music industry since his high school days. His talent and drive have led him to work with big names like Jazze Pha and Keri Hilson, and now, he has partnered with MTS Management and music manager, Michael Stover, to release his upcoming projects and book live shows.

"OnlyFans (clean edit)" is a feel-good groove that will have listeners hooked from the very first beat. King Jesai's melodic and unpredictable voice, coupled with the edgy and sultry production, creates a timeless track that will have fans hitting the replay button over and over again.

The song has already garnered attention from fans, with the original version hitting the UK iTunes Top 30 Rap/Hip Hop Songs chart in November 2023. Now, with the clean edit release, King Jesai is poised to reach an even wider audience.

King Jesai has already launched a TikTok account (@user184341293442) and is also gaining a following on Instagram (@iambeatassassin) and Twitter (@KingJesai). Fans can expect more exclusive content from the rising star.

Don't miss out on the release of "OnlyFans (clean edit)" by King Jesai on December 1st.

