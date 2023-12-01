DSS Announces New Fairfield County Director

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Ms. Kermisha Golden as the new Fairfield County DSS Director as of Friday, November 17th.

Ms. Golden began her career in with the agency in 2015 as a foster care case manager at the Richland County DSS office and was promoted as a supervisor with family preservation in 2016. In 2018, she returned to her hometown to serve in Fairfield County as the supervisor of family preservation and foster care. During that time, she became a certified Child and Family Team Meeting (CFTM) facilitator while also working with both Adult Protective Services (APS) and Child Protective Services (CPS) cases. Ms. Golden also recently finished her agency certification to become a Coach Approach mentor.

“I look forward to leading a great group of DSS professionals in Fairfield County as our team strives for excellence when working with our clients and the general public,” said Golden. “This is done by providing great customer service, connecting clients to available community resources and establishing mutual trust and respect between our professionals and our community. It is truly an honor and a blessing for me to serve in this great community as we are ‘Fairfield Strong,’ which is my motto.”

Ms. Golden is a native of Fairfield County and graduated from Fairfield Central High in 1996. After graduation, she continued her education at Demark Technical College where she majored in Human Resources, then switched to social work where she received an award voted on by her peers in her major at Demark Tech in 1997. She furthered her education at Limestone College and received a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2011.

