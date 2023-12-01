EF-M-39B Adult Education Subsidy Report Open

The EF-M-39B Adult Education report is open as of December 1, 2023 and will be due on December 15, 2023. All public school administrative units (SAUs), excluding Public Charter Schools, must report even if there are no pupils to report. Data entered into this report is based on the number of Resident Students from SAUs who are attending Regional Adult Education Programs. This report is only intended to include students who have exited regular education and are alternatively taking Adult Education courses . This report covers the reporting range from July 1st to December 30th of adult education students, courses, and credits/hours.

If you have questions about this report please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896