Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) Maine DOE Assistance Webinar

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be preparing some elements of the federal Civil Rights Data Collection to assist school administrative units (SAUs) and schools with the completion of reporting requirements. This report opens on December 11, 2023. The Maine DOE Data team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, December 5th at 10 am which will provide information about the elements we will be loading, the timeframe of the data input, and resources for CRDC reporting.

Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) Webinar

December 5th at 10:00 am

Registration Required

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov