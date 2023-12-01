Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) Maine DOE Assistance Webinar

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be preparing some elements of the federal Civil Rights Data Collection to assist school administrative units (SAUs) and schools with the completion of reporting requirements. This report opens on December 11, 2023. The Maine DOE Data team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, December 5th at 10 am which will provide information about the elements we will be loading, the timeframe of the data input, and resources for CRDC reporting.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.