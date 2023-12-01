Husband and Wife Country Rock Duo Eleyet McConnell Share their “Crazy World” on Debut Album

Angie (Eleyet) and Chris McConnell release the 12-track collection on December 1st, 2023.

URBANA, OH, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husband and wife duo, Eleyet McConnell, is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, “Crazy World” on Friday, December 1st. The album features a unique and refreshing sound that defies genre limitations, showcasing the raw talent and powerful songwriting abilities of Angie and Chris McConnell.

The first single, “Gettin’ By” was released in October and has already made waves on the UK iTunes Rock charts, charting in the Top 40. The single has over 18K Spotify streams and the accompanying video has garnered more than 8K YouTube views since its release in November.

Comprised of Angie (Eleyet) McConnell and Chris McConnell, Eleyet McConnell brings a fusion of country and rock, with powerful lyrics and dynamic melodies rooted in personal experiences and raw emotion. The duo’s chemistry is palpable, both on and off stage, as they deliver a captivating and relatable listening experience.

https://open.spotify.com/album/653WtecTA0hch0Y2f3k5Oq?si=jPGMwjQ8TWKlxrrInHYlHQ

Angie McConnell, hailing from rural Ohio, brings a soulful and bluesy sound to the duo, influenced by the musical traditions of her family. Chris McConnell, with years of experience playing bass in various bands, adds his own musical influences to create a sound that is truly original.

The two met in 2013 and immediately clicked musically, with their writing and chemistry only growing stronger over time. Now, married and perfectly in sync on stage, Angie and Chris are ready to share their music with the world.

In a world where musical conformity seems to be the norm, Eleyet McConnell emerges as a refreshing, genre-defying force. Their music is a fusion of raw emotion, introspection, and unapologetic originality, with lyrics that resonate deep within the hearts of their audience. With an ever-growing fan base and a future filled with promise, Eleyet McConnell is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of music.

For more information on Eleyet McConnell and their debut album “Crazy World,” please visit their website at www.eleyetmcconnell.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Husband and Wife Country Rock Duo Eleyet McConnell Share their “Crazy World” on Debut Album

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Award-Nominated Singer-Songwriter and Therapist Harry Kappen Spreads Love and Light on “One Life”
Atlanta Hip-Hop Artist King Jesai Releases Clean Version of Top 30 UK iTunes Hit “OnlyFans”
Husband and Wife Country Rock Duo Eleyet McConnell Share their “Crazy World” on Debut Album
View All Stories From This Author