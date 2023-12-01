Patriot Hydro Contracts with Freedom Energy to Administer Net Metering Services for Four Hydro Facilities in NH
A win for renewable energy generation and participating municipal off takers in the state.
Freedom Energy has proven expertise in overseeing net metering initiatives, and we look forward to continued collaboration with them to optimize GNM administration at our facilities.”AUBURN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) announced today their selection by Patriot Hydro, an owner operator of hydroelectric plants across the U.S., as the Group Net Metering (GNM) administrator for four hydro assets interconnected in New Hampshire.
— Johnathan Robichaud, Asset Manager at Patriot Hydro
This will extend Freedom Energy’s role as GNM administrator for the hydro facilities for the next 10 years. The facilities, which range from 1 to 5 MW, are Gorham Hydro, Canaan Hydro, Jackman Hydro, and Hooksett Hydro, located in the towns of Gorham, Stewartstown, Hillsborough, and Hooksett, respectively. These hydro facilities produce approximately 40,000 megawatt hours of renewable power annually.
“We are pleased to continue as the GNM administrator for the four hydro assets recently acquired by Patriot Hydro,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy. “As the administrator, Freedom Energy is able to extend the program’s net metering benefits, including significant monetary incentives to local communities, and encourage municipal clients throughout the state to evaluate and participate while supporting a program designed to increase renewable generation in New Hampshire.”
“Freedom Energy has proven expertise in overseeing net metering initiatives, and we look forward to continued collaboration with them to optimize GNM administration at our facilities,” said Johnathan Robichaud, Asset Manager at Patriot Hydro. “Freedom demonstrates exceptional proficiency in enabling municipal clients in New Hampshire to engage as off takers for our facilities.”
Patriot Hydro, an affiliate of LS Power, owns and operates 41 hydroelectric power plants with a combined capacity of more than 300 MWs across the United States, providing reliable, low-carbon energy to the grid.
About Freedom Energy Logistics
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a second regional office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.
