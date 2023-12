MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the foundation laid by his debut “BIGGIE,” Ryan Cruise presents a sonically introspective atmosphere—an unfiltered alternative track that courageously urges an ex-lover to confront past traumas and live in her truth.

From the first reversed guitar strums, a distinctive aura takes shape, defined by Cruise’s contemporary delivery and conversational songwriting ability. His authentic approach lays bare emotions without unnecessary embellishments, providing a raw and unapologetic musical experience.

Ryan’s musical prowess shines through in “12 mnths,” a track he personally wrote, produced, recorded, and mixed in his home studio. Elevating it further, GrammyNominated Mastering Engineer Fili Filizzola ensures a Billboard-grade listening experience.” Accompanying this soul-baring anthem is a single-shot music video, scheduled for release on December 7th. This visual companion is poised to heighten the

storytelling, delivering a powerful and immersive visual aspect that complements the emotional resonance of “12 mnths.” Prepare to experience a seamless marriage of unfiltered melodies and cinematic narrative, as Ryan Cruise continues to carve his lasting legacy in the creative world…

“Cruise provides velvet runs over a subterranean, bass-driven, instrumentals” Aidan D’Aoust, Complex

