Virginia Beach Video Production Agency Kevin Makes Sense Media Named Telly Awards Recipient
Virginia Beach video production and branding firm Kevin Makes Sense Media, has been named the recipient of a 2023 Silver Telly Award.VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach video production and branding firm Kevin Makes Sense Media, has been named the recipient of a 2023 Silver Telly Award. The agency received the award for the video “Making Your Life Crazzzy Eazzzy!” produced for Newport News Virginia based Colonial Home Services.
“I want to give a shout out to owner Glen Osvald of Colonial Home Services who gave us the green light to move forward with our idea for his promo.” said founder and President Kevin Neff. “The response has been nothing short of phenomenal, especially when viewers of the commercial found out that we didn’t use triplets in the production of it, but just one single actor playing the role of all three technicians, actually appearing on screen all at the same time!”2023 Telly Award Winner for Video Production Kevin Makes Sense Media
About The Telly Awards – The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries globally from 6 continents and all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognizes work that has been created on behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company (including your own) or self-directed as a creative endeavor.
About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning video production, creative, and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients.
