What do the public really think about British politics?

This month marks four years since the 2019 general election, when Boris Johnson bulldozed his way to a Conservative majority with his promise to ‘get Brexit done’ – and Labour sank to its worst election result since 1935.

But so much has changed since then. We’ve had a global pandemic. The partygate scandal. Two changes of prime minister. A huge economic downturn. War has returned to Europe. And for the last two years, Labour has held a poll lead over the Conservatives of around 20 points.

So what are the public really thinking about British politics right now – and what might the next general election look like?

On this episode of The Expert Factor, Hannah White, Paul Johnson and Anand Menon take a deep dive into the issues that could shape the next election – and explore what voters’ priorities are likely to be as they head to the polls. After numerous scandals around the ministerial code, MP’s behaviour and transparency, are voters more concerned with competence than anything else? Will this be the first non-Brexit election we’ve had in almost a decade? Are the Conservatives resigned to electoral defeat – and has Labour done enough to win back those voters they lost in?

